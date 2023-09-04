A 78-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the victim was not available Monday as the Michigan State Police from the Hart Post was the initial responding agency to the scene. The post was closed Monday for Labor Day.
According to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, the call for help went out at 3:07 p.m. The incident happened south of the Summit Township Park.
A state police trooper, who was first on the scene, began life saving efforts with CPR and an AED unit. Cole said the victim was declared dead at scene at 4 p.m.
Cole said the National Weather Service issued a hazardous beach statement at 12:22 p.m Sunday reminding people of the high winds and possible dangerous swimming conditions.
The sheriff said people can sign up for those NWS alerts through www.weather.gov/grr.
In addition to the state police and the sheriff’s office others who responded to the scene were the MCSO marine unit, Life EMS, and personnel from both Riverton and Pere Marquette fire departments. The sheriff’s office Victim’s Services Unit also assisted the victim's family at the scene.