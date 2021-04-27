Sweeping changes in the criminal justice system, that state legislations labeled as a jail reform package, has had a direct affect on how judges can now sentence defendants.
Tuesday, in 51st Circuit Court, was an example of how those new guidelines are changing things up.
Jack James Johnson, 46, of 494 S. Pere Marquette Highway, was sentenced to five years probation on a charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, by force or coercion.
Under the new legislation, jail is not an option for the sentencing judge like it was in January. The new laws consider it to not be a “jail-appropriate crime.” It is a crime, under the new legislation, that is considered eligible for intermediate sanctions.
On Jan. 25, Johnson was in court and scheduled to be sentenced on the charge, but Judge Susan Sniegowski rejected the plea agreement at the time. It sent the attorneys back to the bargaining table.
The judge listened to all sides that day including a statement from the 26-year-old victim, and she said would not accept his plea.
“I don’t feel the recommended time of 45 days in jail is appropriate for the offense that occurred,” the judge said. “The guidelines in the case call for 0-6 months in jail, and they are advisory. It will now be up to the defense attorney and the prosecutor to meet to draw up a new plea agreement.”
Defense attorney Julia Springstead asked for the court to follow the guidelines because of the amount of health issues that her client suffers from, including multiple sclerosis and the current COVID pandemic. She also cited that he had many upcoming doctor appointments and tests.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink reminded the court in January and again Tuesday that although the victim in the case did not suffer any physical injuries, she still deals with mental trauma.
In addition to the probation time, Judge Sniegowski ordered Johnson to pay $888 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fines. He must also register on the state’s sex offender registration site.