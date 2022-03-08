A Manistee man, already serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections, had concurrent time added to his term Tuesday by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Dylan Wayne Charnes, 29, was given a concurrent term of two months in prison on on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. Additionally he was ordered to pay $198 in court fines and costs.
Charnes is currently serving time for domestic violence, third offense. He was sentenced Nov. 19, 2021 in Manistee County Circuit Court to a term of 2 years to 7 years, 6 months. He entered a plea of no contest to the previous charge.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand urged the court to follow the recommendation of probation/parole as his prison term would eat up all the added time.
Defense attorney Al Swanson argued that his client should have 63 days credit for time already served on the offense.
The judge clarified that prison time can not count toward time served for another offense.
Chares is incarcerated at at the Carson City Correctional Facility near Ionia.