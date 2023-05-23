A 24-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to probation on a drug charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Tristian Roger Levine previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy after a Sept. 10, 2022 incident.
The judge sentenced him to 24 months probation and ordered him to pay $658 in fines, costs, $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation, and other fees.
“At your young age, you are well on your way to problems,” Judge Sniegowski told Levine. “You have to choose your way now. By placing you on probation, I am giving you a chance to have access to the tools that will help you. The services are there. It’s up to you to take responsibility for your actions.”