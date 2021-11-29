The identity of the victim that died in a Sheridan Township fire on Monday, Nov. 22 has been released, and the person who allegedly took a car from the residence the day of the fire was arrested and arraigned.
Jeffrey Grant, 57, was identified as the fire victim. A cause of death has not yet been released by the WMED medical examiner’s office. Michigan State Police Fire Marshals have not yet determined a cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.
Hope Lynn Snyder, 40, Kincheloe, was charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile that belonged to Grant from the scene of the fire. She remains lodged in the Mason County Jail in lieu of posting $25,000 cash bond. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Snyder for Dec. 8 in 79th District Court. She was arraigned on Sunday by Magistrate Glenn Jackson.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said that other media outlets have identified Snyder as a “person of interest” in connection with the fatal fire. That is not the case he said.
“We have no ‘person of interest’ in the fire death,” Cole said. “We have to establish a cause of the fire and determine the cause of death for the victim. We don’t have either at this point. Snyder is only being held on the stolen auto charge.”
Cole said that Friday evening a police officer with the Saginaw Police Department located the 2003 black Chevrolet Avalanche that was taken from the fire scene. It was found in a parking lot in the City of Saginaw.
Cole said that sheriff’s office detectives worked through the weekend tracking down leads and following up with the tips they’d received. They located a “person of interest” in the stolen auto complaint, once the vehicle was recovered.
Law enforcement located Snyder in Detroit, and she was placed under arrest.
The prosecutor’s office then authorized a warrant for Snyder. She was transported following her arrest by sheriff’s deputies back to the Mason County Jail.