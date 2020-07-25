Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in the Amber Township accident one week ago.
Michigan State Police identify the victim as Jaramie Edward Jones, 43, of Scottville. His complete obituary appeared in Thursday’s edition of the Ludington Daily News.
Troopers from the Hart Post were called to the 1:24 p.m. accident which occurred at the intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads in Amber Township. Authorities closed Dennis Road for most of the afternoon while a state police accident reconstructionist tried to determine how the accident occurred.
The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Jeep Wrangler, is identified as a 68-year-old Ludington man. Neither he, nor a 68-year-old Ludington female who was a passenger in the Jeep, were injured in the crash.
State police report that Jones was northbound on Dennis Road, while the Jeep was was westbound on Johnson Road. Authorities say that the driver of the Jeep reported that he had stopped at the stop sign before he proceeded into the intersection. Traffic on Johnson Road is required to stop at stop signs, while traffic traveling on Dennis Road does not have to stop at the intersection.
Police say Jones was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Thomas said they still await toxicology reports on not only the victim but those who were in the other vehicle as well. Accident reconstruction experts are still working on their reports as well Thomas added.