Nicholas James Piehl pleaded guilty in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday of attempted assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police office, and he received his sentence from Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
As part go the plea deal reached, Piehl was sentenced to probation for 1 year and 6 months subject to all the terms and conditions outlined in the pre-sentence report.
Regarding jail time, Sniegowski said Piehl will serve one year at the court’s discretion with four days up front and credit for two days already served.
For the guilty plea, a felony count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer was dismissed.
Piehl is to pay $658 in fines and costs.