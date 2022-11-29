A man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to felony counts of first-degree home invasion and resisting/obstructing/opposing officers Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Gregory Allen Miller, 59, faced the charges after a Sept. 28, 2021, incident at a Riverton Township home.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand read a letter from a psychologist, Carissa Carlson, stating that Miller was not mentally well at the time of the incident, when he allegedly entered a woman’s home and refused to comply with officers when they responded.
However, the letter also stated that Miller’s use of methamphetamine should be taken into account as a contributing factor.
Still, the letter stated that the situation did meet a definition of legal insanity.
Hand read a breakdown of the Sept. 28, 2021, incident in which the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call at a home in Rivertown Township.
Hand said Miller is reported to have “either stated he had a gun or was looking for a gun.”
When deputies arrived, Miller refused to comply and was arrested.
As he was being escorted to the sheriff’s office vehicle, Miller asked if the deputy had a gun “because the ninjas were after him,” according to Hand.
“Based on the information in the file, as well as the report I’ve heard today, I will accept the plea of not guilty by reason of insanity,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said.
She added that she would remand Miller to the custody of the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.