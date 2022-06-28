A man who had a conviction in 2015 and then overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct third degree — forced or coercion — Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
The Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in February in a case involving Benjamin Michael Bentz, and the two sides agreed on the plea deal Tuesday.
Bentz was convicted by a jury in July 2015 of four counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree, with a person 13-year-old and younger when Bentz was 17 or older. He was also convicted at that time to a count of criminal sexual conduct, second degree, with a person 13-year-old and younger when Bentz was 17 and older.
Bentz began serving consecutive terms of 25-75 years in prison on the four counts of first-degree CSC and 7-15 years in prison for the single count of second-degree CSC on July 14, 2015. He is currently incarcerated at Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights through the Michigan Department of Corrections.
He appealed first to the Court of Appeals saying that he had ineffective counsel, but that denied. He appealed again, saying an expert witness made a plain error. The Michigan Supreme Court asked the Court of Appeals to rule on the plain error. The appeals court reversed the conviction and sent it back to circuit court, leading to Tuesday’s plea.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink laid out the terms of the plea agreement to Sniegowski.
“Should the defendant in this case enter a no contest plea to an added count six of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree — forced or coercion, the people would agree to dismiss counts one through five,” she said.
Bentz pleaded no contest, with the factual basis being used to establish the plea found in the testimony that was given during the preliminary exam of the case.
The agreement calls for Bentz register as a sex offender, receive credit for time served both with the MDOC and in jail, no contact with the victim and GPS and/or electronic monitoring, Kreinbrink said. The fines, costs and restitution from the previous conviction would still apply. She also noted the sentencing guidelines call for 43-86 months in prison.
Swanson said Bentz’s pleading no contest is to assist in Bentz from avoiding civil liability in the matter.
He will be sentenced Aug. 30.