A Goodrich man is presumed drowned following an incident Saturday at Round Lake, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
In a press release on Sunday, Cole stated that Nathan Troy Munsey, 47, is presumed to have drowned after reportedly jumping from a pontoon boat that was returning to shore while boating on Round Lake Saturday afternoon.
At 7:07 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Round Lake in Mason County’s Sheridan Township for a reported subject who had jumped from a moving pontoon boat and not surfaced.
Responders searched until 2 a.m. and will continue to search, weather permitting, according to Cole.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies, MCSO Marine Patrol and Dive Team, Michigan State Police, Fountain Area Fire & Rescue, Mason County Emergency Management, Free Soil Fire, Hamlin Fire, Life EMS, DNR-Law Enforcement, Mason County VSU and the Ludington Police Department all responded to the call, Cole stated.