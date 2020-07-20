SHERIDAN TWP. — A 47-year-old Goodrich man is presumed drowned following an incident Saturday at Round Lake.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated on Sunday that Nathan Troy Munsey is believed to have drowned after reportedly jumping from a pontoon boat that was returning to shore after an afternoon of boating in the lake.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the lake, near Sugar Gove and Benson roads, Saturday evening, when central dispatch received reports that Munsey did not resurface after entering the water.
“He went missing off the pontoon… 7:07 (p.m.) was the time of call. Our divers are helping out,” Cole told the Daily News at the time.
Cole’s office revealed Munsey’s name, age and place of residence Sunday morning in a press release, adding that the incident is believed, at this point, to be a drowning.
“Emergency crews were called to Round Lake in Mason County’s Sheridan Township for a reported subject who had jumped from a moving pontoon boat and not surfaced.
Responders searched until 2 a.m. Sunday morning and continued throughout the day, with some breaks due to thunderstorms.
Cole told the Daily News search crews were still looking as of Sunday evening.
“We started at about 7 a.m., then thunderstorms pushed us off the lake, and we were back out at about 9,” he said. “We’ll stop operations around 8 (p.m.), because our guys are running on empty and need some rest, but we’ll be beck out (in the morning).”
A section of Sugar Grove Road between Benson and Glenn lanes was closed off for emergency crews on Sunday, and Cole said he was uncertain if the closure would remain in effect into Monday.
“We’ll scale back our command center, will be working out of the dive trailer, so I’m not sure we’ll close (the road) entirely off,” he said.
Cole said searching has been difficult because of visibility, and that even minimal activity on the lake can interfere with divers’ ability to see.
“The water is so murky it doesn’t take much to stir it up,” he said.
In addition to Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the MCSO Marine Patrol and Dive Team, the Michigan State Police, Fountain Area Fire & Rescue, Mason County Emergency Management, Free Soil Fire, Hamlin Fire, Life EMS, Michigan DNR, Mason County Victim Services Unit and the Ludington Police Department each also responded to the initial call Saturday evening.