First responders were called to near the Loomis Street boat launch shortly after noon Thursday to a report of a man in the water.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Ludington Police Department, Ludington Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources law enforcement and Life EMS all responded to a call of a man in the water about 100 to 150 yards off of the Loomis Street.
“We got a call there was a man in the water,” said Sgt. Adam Lamb, Mason County Sheriff’s Office. “When LPD got on scene, they could see that the kayak had sunk. So myself, Deputy (Spencer) Lindbloom and DNR office Kyle Publiski got on the DNR boat (located in the Ludington Municipal Marina). We would hear him screaming for help. When we got to him, his head was just above water.”
Lamb said when he was pulled from the water he did not have use of his hands or arms and was exhausted.
The 28-year-old Coopersville man went out to fish. The water had a little chop to it, and the kayak took on water and sunk, according to Lamb.
“He had a float suit on (and) no life jacket. That suit is what was pretty much keeping him up (above the water),” Lamb said.
The man was treated at the scene by LifeEMS but refused to be transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The man’s body temperature had dropped to the low 90s, according to Lamb.
Lamb said the 911 call came from a person who was on the breakwater and figures he was in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes.
The incident remains under investigation.