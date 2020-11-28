A man was rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan off the Ludington North Breakwater Saturday afternoon.
Two men were reportedly walking on the breakwater near the lighthouse when one went into the water.
The call came after 3:11 p.m. that a person had fallen off the breakwater and drifted about 15 feet away.
The Ludington Police Department, Ludington Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded.
“There were two people, with only one in the water,” according to Ludington Police Department Officer Austin Morris.
Three responders made their way to where the man still on the breakwater stood. A few minutes later, the man in the water was pulled out.
The sheriff’s dive team arrived as word came in the man was out of the water. The sheriff’s rescue boat was in the process of being launched, but was also called off.
It was a nice, sunny afternoon, 43 degrees, though windy. The wind speed was 20 miles per hour with wind gusts of 25 miles per hour, according to the Ludington weather buoys placed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Several people were walking the beach area.
Laura Holmes, who saw what happened from the beach, said two people were walking the breakwater and coming back from the lighthouse when one of the men went into the water. She wasn’t sure how it happened.
Both men walked back from the breakwater of their own will, gray blankets draped over each of their shoulders. The waves splashed onto the breakwater as the team of responders escorted them.
The man who was in the water was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to be checked for hypothermia, according to Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk.
The breakwater gate was not in place at the time, having been taken out in late October, according to Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
The gate was installed in July to keep people off the breakwater when wind drives water over the top.
The gate was removed “in order to prevent the lake from destroying it during the late fall or winter storms,” Foster said.
“The gate isn’t designed to withstand winter storms or ice, so we have to remove it, which leaves the (breakwater) in a similar state it as before.”
The rescue boats are typically winterized in October as well, based on air temperature, according to Funk.
Daily News Managing Editor Dave Bossick contributed to this report.