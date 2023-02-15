A former Ludington man was sentenced to 25-70 years in prison by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski Wednesday afternoon in Ludington.
Craig David Overla, 37, was sentenced to the term after pleading no contest to child abuse first degree relating to the death of his 2-month-old son, Maverick, in March 2019.
Sniegowski, in reading reports from the incident, recounted Overla’s alleged threats against his son and his son’s mother.
“The environment in that household, and Mr. Overla’s overt actions to control (the mom’s) behavior, are so clear in this case. And his complete lack of attachment to his child when he says, ‘Call the cops, you’re going down with me if I don’t kill you first,’” Sniegowski said before going along with the plea agreement negotiated between the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office and Overla’s attorneys, Al Swanson Jr. and Tracie Dinehart. “’But first I’m going to make sure to torture him, kill him, too. I’ll rip him from limb from limb after I choke him out and make you watch him die.’
“He later says, ‘Can you handle watching him die in front of you?’ And, ‘Cherish them moments, you won’t have them long.’
“What kind of person says something like that about their own child? The kind of person that deserves to spend the rest of their life in jail or in prison.”
Then she addressed Overla.
“This plea agreement for 25-70 years, I can sit here and tell you, Mr. Overla, I hope you spend every day of 70 years in prison. That’s what I think you deserve. I understand the plea agreement. I understand why it was negotiated. Twenty-five years as a minimum is a significant period of time, especially given your age,” Sniegowski said.
Maverick’s mother, Stacey Keith, and grandmother, Lanette Dorking, both addressed the court before Sniegowski rendered her decision on the sentencing.
“Maverick would (be) 4 years old. He would be walking, talking and enjoying the life he was supposed to have,” Keith said. “But Maverick won’t have the life he was supposed to have because of you, Craig.
“You were supposed to protect him. You were his father, but you betrayed him. I will never hear the sound of Maverick’s voice. I will never hear him call me Mom.”
Dorking said Maverick should still be with the family, and wished there’d been a way for her to prevent the child’s death.
“We prayed for a miracle, but there was too much damage. It was too severe,” Dorking said. “Instead, we had to make the decision of turning off the machines and holding him until he took his last breath.
“I wish God could have given me a sign that Maverick needed my help because I could have gotten him somewhere safe, away from (Overla). I would have given my life so he could have had one.”
Overla said he was sorry as well before the sentencing.
“I’m sorry for everyone that’s involved in this case,” he said. “It’s something I wish I could do take back, but there’s nothing I can do to take it back. If I would, I could.
“I was not in my right mind when all of this was happened,” he said. “I was doing drugs. I was making poor choices in my life. It’s not something that was planned out or thought or any such matter. It just happened. I’m sorry for that.”
Swanson sought to have some of the scoring in the pre-sentence report reduced, but he was ruled against in each instance. In one instance, Swanson argued that the incidents in question should not be construed as happening when he was finishing up parole for previous state crimes.
Sniegowski ruled against each contention, saying a three-ring binder of police reports that established the no-contest plea supported each of the scoring levels, detailing “serious physical harm” in the case.
“There’s multiple instances that have been established on the factual basis of this no-contest plea,” she said. “That includes all 12 of the rib fractures that were in various stages of healing between three and four weeks. If you start from the date that the police were called, the child was not breathing on March 22 and you go back three to four weeks, that’s well before the March 9 date that Mr. Overla was discharged off of parole.
“I do find that this was while he was on parole, and I do find that this was an ongoing series of events that altogether establish child abuse and it was not a single date that these instances took place.”
Overla also wanted to have credit for time he is already serving on federal gun charges, but Sniegowski said the case law was clear that he would not get any credit.
Overla was remanded back to the Mason County Jail before being transported back into the prison system. Sniegowski said the 25-70 years of prison would be concurrent — or to be served at the same time — with his federal sentence.
A count of homicide — open murder — statutory short form and a count of homicide — felony murder were both dismissed. Overla also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, fourth offense warrant, and he was sentenced under those guidelines.
Overla was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court on Oct. 3, 2019. He began serving his time at Gilmer federal prison in Glenville, West Virginia later that year. He was brought to Mason County fall 2021 when the child abuse charge and charges of murder were filed. According to online records through Federal Bureau of Prisons, Overla is eligible for release Oct. 31, 2027.
The federal weapons charges and the child abuse and homicide charges all stemmed from a Ludington Police Department investigation into the injuries sustained by Maverick Overla in March 2019.