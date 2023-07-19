A former Scottville man was sentenced late last month to 30 years in prison and must pay $51,000 in restitution, according to federal court filings.
Michael James Walworth was sentenced June 27 to 30 years in prison by Judge Jane M. Beckering in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sexually exploit a child on March 3. Walworth was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.
Walworth initially was charged with eight different crimes in federal court. The conviction is the result of an initial investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Scottville Police Department. In state court, Walworth was charged with 10 crimes, but those were dismissed on Feb. 14 when the federal charges were filed.
The charges were from incidents that took place between February 2016 and October 2021 with a girl at Walworth’s residence in Scottville.
The restitution amount was divided between 17 different victims at $3,000 each with addresses for supporting funds at law firms ranging from Washington, New York and North Carolina. Restitution for one victim is to be paid jointly with his co-defendant, Amy Lucille Shanty.
In addition, a $100 assessment was levied, and another $5,000 was to be paid in accordance with the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.
Walworth also had to forfeit the equipment he used to record the act. Walworth will also be placed on a sex offender’s registration list, be subject to DNA collection and drug testing.
Shanty pleaded guilty in April to a single count of sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child. She initially faced six additional counts in federal court. She was never charged in the state courts.
Shanty is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10 in Grand Rapids before Beckering.