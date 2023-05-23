Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Christopher Merriman Tuesday he was faced with a choice. It was his choice to stay sober or face a prison term if he appeared before her again.
Merriman, 43, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny — reduced from home invasion second degree — and a weapons violation/possession of ammunition by a felon.
On both charges he was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12 months in jail and was given 424 days credit for time already served and 24 months probation.
The judge stipulated that he be released from jail only to a residential treatment program. He was ordered to pay $666 in fines, costs, restitution and a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink had said she felt a prison term was appropriate in this case.
“This is his sixth and seventh felony conviction,” she said.
Merrimann said he was ready to take control of his recovery.
“I have been sober for seven months for the first time in 30 years,” Merriman told the court. “I realize that I have wasted so much of my life. I have a 4-year-old daughter now and she needs me, and I need to be there for her.
“The thought of using a needle now scares me. I want nothing to do with them.”