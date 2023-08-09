A 36-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to two concurrent prison terms in connection with a May 2020 death of another Ludington man Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Thomas Donal Shepard Jr. was sentenced to 42 months to 20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on two counts of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture of cocaine, heroin or other drugs. He had pleaded no contest to both charges. A charge of habitual offender, fourth offense, was dismissed.
Shepard’s family, including his six children, were seated in the courtroom Tuesday, as was the victim’s mother, for the proceedings.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that it was not bound to follow the plea and sentencing agreement that was offered to Shepard earlier because he failed to show up at his original sentencing date which was in November 2022.
“The death of Robert Routley, only 25 years old, (was) a direct result of the drugs that he and his co-defendant Danyel Horsley delivered,” Hand said.
“I think it was a fair agreement when it was offered but since he failed to show in November we’re not bound to that offer any more.”
In response to that Shepard said he showed up that day, but he was late, so his case was not handled that day.
“I just want to say that I very much regret what happened,” Shepard said. “But I’m here today to prove to you that from now on I will be accountable for my actions. I want to be there for my six kids and this is the first step to do that.”
Horsley was sentenced Sept. 7, 2021. She had pleaded guilty to two of three charges in one of her files. Those charges were the same as Shepard’s, the delivery of cocaine, heroin or another drug of less than 50 grams.
She received a sentence at that time of 2 years, 10 months to 20 years. At the time of her sentencing she was also serving a prison term of 17 to 48 months with the MDOC in an unrelated case. She was charged with two counts of possession of analogues in that file.
She is serving her time at the Huron Valley Women’s Correctional Facility.
“This case is a prime example of how dangerous it is to use drugs, or to share them,” Judge Susan Sniegowski said. “Mr. Routley died as a result of those drugs that were put on the fence at 1030 N. William St. And you and Miss Horsley helped in that process. This is why drugs are illegal. We have families that are suffering because of your actions. You need to learn that your actions have consequences.”
At the end of the proceedings the tearful mother of the victim addressed the court.
“I miss my son every single day,” she said. “But to you Mr. Shepard, I want you to know that I had forgiven you.”
“Thank you,” Shepard answered quietly.