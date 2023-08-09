Shawn Michael Babcock, 45, Ludington, was sentenced to the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. He was found guilty at a bench trial in June by Sniegowski.
On a charge of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy he was sentenced to 48 months to 20 years with 184 days of credit. On a charge of assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer he was sentenced to 366 days to two years.
Neither the prosecutor or the defense attorney objected to the recommended sentence.