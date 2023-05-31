A man received a term of prison with the Michigan Department of Corrections during hearings Tuesday morning at 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Clinton John Taylor was sentenced by Judge Susan Sniegowski to a term of 3-20 years in prison after pleading guilty to delivery or manufacturing cocaine, heroin or another narcotic according to online records of 51st Circuit Court. Taylor was given credit for eight days in jail that he served. He was also assessed $198 in fines and costs.
Taylor had a count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death dismissed.
Taylor was charged from a May 2021 incident where he was alleged to cause the death of 28-year-old Scottville man Jacb Howe. The Scottville Police Department investigated the incident.
In other hearings:
• Dylan James Hansen was found not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts before the court in a bench trial. Two of the counts were for home invasion first degree and the third count was for larceny in a building. Four other counts — two each of felony firearm and reckless use of a firearm — were not disposed — according to online records.
• Misty Marie Hathaway was sentenced to concurrent terms of 139 days in jail with credit for 139 days, three years probation and pay $598 in fines and costs. Hathaway pleaded guilty on April 11 to a single count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy.
The sentence runs concurrent to a sentence for pleading guilty to larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. For the larceny count, Hathaway received credit for 137 days served in jail.
• Jacob Riley Odekirk was sentenced to eight days of jail with credit for those eight days, two years probation and pay $658 in fines and costs. Odekirk pleaded guilty on April 4 to a single count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy. A count of operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked/denied or allowing a suspended person to drive dismissed.
• Jacob Anthony Lake pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy from a Jan. 27 incident. Lake is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
• Michael Robert Shook pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy from a Jan. 9 incident. Shook is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
• Matthew Aaron Eitniear pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer from a March 18 incident. Eitniear is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.