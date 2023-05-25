A Mason County man was sentenced on three charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Ryan Woods, 43, was sentenced on two counts of resisting/opposing a police officer and operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content.
He was charged following a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 22, 2022, that Mason County Sheriff deputies responded to. Woods was operating an ATV which left the road and rolled over. Deputies report that at the time of his arrest his blood alcohol content was .216.
His attorney, William Weise, noted to the court that this was the first time since 2014 that Woods had been in trouble.
“Since his arrest last year he has been in counseling and obtained a job. He has attended the MADD panel on drunken driving,” Weise said. “Since he’s been counseling they have identified that he has PTSD as well as depression. He is attending anger management classes. We would also ask if sentenced to jail time that a work release be granted.”
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court that Woods had a criminal history of assaultive behavior.
“Mr. Woods has a history of nine misdemeanors and two felonies.”
Woods apologized for his behavior to the court saying that the incident was “not who I am.”
“I’ve been working really hard to stay away from the alcohol and keep a steady job. I’ve been taking anger management classes,” Woods said.
“I guess the one thing that I have learned from counseling is that’s it’s OK to be sad and not take it out on everybody around me. I victimized my whole family and I never want to do that again,” Woods concluded.
Judge Sniegowski sentenced him to concurrent terms of 12 months in jail, with credit for time served of two days, on the resisting and opposing charges. He was also placed on probation for three years. He was sentenced to a jail term of two days and given credit for time served, on the high BAC charge. He was ordered to pay $1,321,00 in fines, costs, and other fees, including a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.