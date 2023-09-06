The identity of the man who drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday has been released by the Michigan State Police of the Hart Post.
Eric Faulk Peterson, 82, of Midland, was discovered face down in the lake by a person on the beach south of the Summit Township Park. The person who observed him rescued him from the lake and began CPR.
Trooper Lewis Griffin and his partner arrived and began CPR for an extended time before EMS arrived. They hooked him up to an AED and one shock was advised. That did not revive him and they resumed CPR. The troopers along with several Good Samaritans continued CPR. When Life EMS arrived they continued CPR rotating personnel. He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said that the National Weather Service had issued an advisory at 12:22 p.m. Sunday reminding people of the high winds and possible dangerous swimming and boating conditions. Cole said people can sign up for those alerts at www.weather.gov/grr
In addition to the state police, sheriff deputies responded as well as their marine unit, Life EMS, and personnel from both Riverton and Pere Marquette Fire Departments. The sheriff’s office Victim’s Services Unit also assisted the victim’s family at the scene.