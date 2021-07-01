Local authorities conducted a two-hour search Wednesday night for a man that beach goers thought could have been in distress only to find out that the man had exited the water unharmed.
Three people approached the Ludington Police beach patrol officers at 5:19 p.m. to report their concern about an unknown man who had walked into Lake Michigan with a flotation device and an hour later still had not returned to shore. Those reporting their concerns told officers that he had entered the water with pool-type flotation chair about an hour earlier. They were concerned the man may have become disoriented and lost in the heavy fog that was blanketing the area at the time.
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington, Ludington Fire Department, Michigan State Police, the Emergency Management office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the police department all took part in the search. Searchers spent more than two hours searching the shoreline, break wall, and open water of Lake Michigan for the man with no results.
It was later learned that the man had exited the water prior to deployment of emergency personnel. His identity was known to no one.
Three CodRED announcements were sent out by Emergency Manger Liz Remick giving subscribers information about the incident. More information about how to sign up for local alerts to similar situations can be found at the emergency management website www.masoncounty.net/departments/emergency-management/code-red.html