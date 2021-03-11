"I think every nurse and healthcare worker has the fear of being exposed to COVID, not so much for themselves, but for their families and the people they love. I feel safer working here because I know which patients have COVID, whereas out in the public it is unknown. When COVID-19 first started, we began by educating our staff on everything we thought they would need to know to care for these patients. We had teaching staff from other Spectrum hospitals come and teach us how to properly prone a patient, meaning to lay them on their stomach. This wasn’t practiced much before. We also went through training to don and doff PPE that is, to properly put on and take off personal protective gear. It is important to do this correctly as to not contaminate yourself or your team members. However, as much as you educate or are educated, the fear of potentially being exposed is always there."
Patient care
"Patients are often fearful and anxious about what to expect with this virus. Even though we are caring for them all garbed up in masks, gowns, gloves, shields and even eye goggles, I think just the soft voice and gentle touch from one of us can help ease their fear. As nurses, when we have a patient that is not doing well, we pour ourselves into their care. When we know that the inevitable is coming, the fear these patients have is heartbreaking. Being a nurse holding a phone for a patient to talk with their family for the last time before they are intubated is a feeling I will hold with me my whole life. I can’t even begin to put it into words. On the other hand, when we have a COVID patient that is defying the expectations and is doing very well, they are ecstatic, and so are we! The success stories are what keep us going. There is nothing better than our hard work and their hard work paying off. We all still have that fighting spirit for these COVID patients. When we have patients that the physicians and nurse work tirelessly on for days and all that hard work is for naught — it takes all of us quite a while to get the pep back in our step so to speak. We mourn and grieve every loss.”
- Deborah Slonecki, BSN, R.N., Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital