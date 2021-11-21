A full-house audience at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts was treated to an evening of classical and chamber music selections Saturday during a performance by the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra.
It was the orchestra’s first-ever concert in Ludington, but the director, Brian Oberlin, is no stranger to the city, or to the venue. Oberlin has performed solo and taught mandolin classes at LACA in the past. Most recently, he played with bluegrass group Full Cord earlier in November.
Saturday’s concert featured compositions by Beethoven, Tchaikovksy, Rachmaninoff, Vivaldi, Stamitz and more. There were a few nods to pop culture, too, such as the theme from Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.”
There was a special guest, too — Oberlin’s former music instructor David Bass, who took the helm to direct the orchestra’s rendition of a Beethoven piece.
The former music teacher at Baldwin High School traded quips with Oberlin as he took the stage. He said that, until recently, he didn’t even know what a “mandolin orchestra” was.
“This is a unique thing,” he told the audience.
“Yeah, making $10,000 a year ain’t too bad,” Oberlin joked.
Bass said he was happy to be a part of it, and Oberlin said he felt honored to have his former instructor lead the orchestra during the performance.
The 16-piece orchestra — composed of mandolins, mandolas, octave mandolins, mandocellos, guitars and upright bass — played for about an hour-and-a-half under a lighted art installation by Claire Ashley, which hung from the ceiling in the performance hall as part of her “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit. The installation cast the crowd in a neon, purple glow.
The LACA concert was one of the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra’s first performances since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.