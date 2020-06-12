The Mason County Eastern high school staff chose Joshua Manier to receive this year’s All-Around Senior Award.
When Manier found out, he said he wasn’t sure how to react.
“I felt like there were plenty other kids in my class who could have got it. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “I think they chose me because I’ve taken up a lot of leadership roles in the high school.”
Superintendent Paul Shoup said the All-Around Senior is someone who is a Cardinal “through and through.”
“He is an outstanding senior, a great kid. He gets along with others. Josh is just one of those kids who asks ‘what do you need.’ He’s the first to raise his hand and step up. He’s been very active and he just loves the leadership role, but also loves to be in the support role. I think that’s unique,” he said.
Manier participated in cross county, track, National Honors Society, the Youth Advisory Council and was student council mayor his junior and senior years — the first to do it for two years, he said.
“That was a lot of fun. Ms. (Dena) Thurston is one of my favorite teachers. She runs the student council and I had a lot of fun working with her,” Manier said. “I’ve been a voice when it comes to my class.”
The Youth Advisory Council is a Community Foundation for Mason County project. Students are chosen from local schools to meet together and find ways to improve the community.
“We had monthly meetings and raised money for the foundations of Mason County,” he said.
One of those fundraisers was the Lake Jump, which took place virtually this year. Manier said he jumped in the pond behind his house.
His favorite memory from senior year was when his cross country team went to state for the second year in a row.
“Cross country was amazing this year for our varsity boys,” he said. “We placed ninth in state, which was big deal since we a small school. This year we beat the trophy record, which I believe was 12 trophies in a season. That was a big deal.”
Manier decided to join cross county in sixth grade with a group of friends.
“Ben Knizacky is the best coach this school has seen by far. It was mainly because of him,” Manier said. “When you want to do well for your coach and team, you try a lot harder.”
A major part of his high school experience was getting to know people at MCE.
“Because it’s small, you know every single person,” he said. “You build relationships with the teachers and staff. You know them and they know you. It’s a great feeling when you have a relationship with every single person inside the school. It’s like a family.”
His parents were supportive throughout his education, he said.
“I grew up in a home with three other sisters and we were really close. My parents have always tried their hardest to be there for us when it comes to school,” he said.
Manier plans to attend West Shore Community College in the fall for photography and business.
“I have a lot of friends who are photographers and do digital media. It’s interesting to me, but I’m still deciding what I want to do,” he said.
Each year since he turned 14, he and his brother-in-law along with a friend hike in Colorado for a “guys trip.”
This year they tackled Mount Elbert — the tallest mountain in Colorado — and he took his camera with him.
“I got more into photography and was there taking pictures. I thought, ‘I can do this,’” Manier said.
He mainly takes photos of landscapes, he said.
As someone who enjoyed high school, Manier said the abrupt end to the school year was difficult to process.
“The past four years have been amazing here. It was really hard to grasp that we weren’t coming back to finish the year,” he said.
His advice for younger students is to take advance of the time they have.
“This last year was probably when I did the most activities. I made more friends in the past year than I did in the other three years of high school. I wish I did more my freshman year. I wasn’t shy, but I was wary to try things,” he said.
The realization that he only had one year left pushed him to do more.
“Regret is a big thing. You don’t want to not do something then look back and regret the decision you made,” he said.
He said he didn’t have any regrets.
“By senior year, I did everything I wanted to. I was involved and I made a lot of life-long friends.”