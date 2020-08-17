MANISTEE — A bar fire that took place Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Manistee is now under investigation as a suspicious fire, according to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass.
The Manistee City Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division are investigating this incident to determine the cause of the fire. Based on information received by investigators up to this point, this incident is being investigated as a suspicious fire.
Manistee City Police and Fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Hi-Way Bar located at 715 Kosciusko St. at approximately 5:39 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames visible at the rear of the two-story building. The upstairs occupant was assisted out of the building by police personnel.
Manistee City Firefighters were aided by Filer Township, Manistee Township, Stronach and Grant Township fire departments.
Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the Manistee City Police Department at 231-723-2533.