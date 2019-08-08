MANISTEE — Marc Miller has been hired as the new economic development director at the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council.
Miller’s official start date will be Sept. 3, 2019. The community is invited to the networking event Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Portage Point Inn Resort from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to meet Miller.
Miller recently served for almost four years as the Outdoor Recreation Industry and Regional Initiatives deputy director for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
He has experience in government, community and stakeholder engagement, coalition building, and policy work on outdoor recreation, natural resources and economic development, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.
At the DNR, Miller created an advisory group of Michigan outdoor recreation business leaders and state agencies to focus on conservation and stewardship, education and workforce training, economic development, and public health and wellness.
It was the first such effort in the Midwest, and it established a path for Michigan to create an office of outdoor recreation industry in 2019.
Miller has also held various high-level leadership positions across the Great Lakes region, including six years as the director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and as a commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission. He is particularly proud of regional efforts to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.
Miller and his wife, Debbie, are excited to move to the Manistee area, and said they recognize the tremendous community assets and opportunities for a high quality of life.
They both love the outdoors, and look forward to exploring trails, waters and the uniquely Michigan lifestyle of Manistee.
Miller is also an avid outdoorsman and budding nature photographer.