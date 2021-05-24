Having a renter live in your backyard, in a tiny version of your house, might not sound too appealing.
But Ludington is the latest of a number of cities looking to expand its supply of affordable housing with accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
An ADU is a detached structure, sometimes a converted garage, that provides all the basic amenities like heating and plumbing on the same lot as a single-family home. They’re typically rented out or kept for visitors or aging family members.
Some commissioners see them as a threat to Ludington’s character. Commissioner John Krienbrink told the Daily News he worries they will be a “slow-growing nuisance.”
Others, like Commissioner John Terzano, see the units as “another tool in the toolbox” that “would fit in great in Ludington.”
Planning commissioners voted 5-2 to have an ordinance drafted regulating ADUs at their May 5 meeting. Three commissioners will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday at city hall to work on the ordinance.
It’s difficult to be certain about much when it comes to ADUs because they remain relatively rare and understudied. But looking at other cities’ experiences will be helpful as the issue works its way through the commission, up to city council and potentially into your neighborhood.
In Charlevoix, ADUs arose from what zoning administrator Jonathan Scheel described as an ongoing “crisis of affordability.”
The deeper pockets of seasonal residents are squeezing year-round Charlevoixans out of the city. Only 32 percent of properties there are homesteads, meaning they’re occupied at least six months in a year.
In Ludington, 84.3 percent of properties are homesteads, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
Charlevoix planners in 2019 opted to allow ADUs in a medium-density zone close to downtown.
In the two years they have been allowed, Charlevoix has issued four permits to construct new ADUs and two permits to convert existing structures, Scheel said.
Those might sound like low numbers, but Scheel said they don’t surprise him, given the costs of construction and the loss of some privacy.
“There’s only going to be a certain amount of people that want to share their backyards with other people,” he said. He expects about one to two ADUs to be permitted in the city each year.
Appearance
The zone Charlevoix chose to let ADUs into already had a “tremendous amount” grandfathered buildings from the mid-1900s. Scheel took the planning commission on a walking tour to show how the units were “almost hidden” from the street.
But one newly constructed ADU became a sore spot in September when a former city councilor became “very vocal” about the way it clashed with her neighborhood’s character.
The two-story ADU dominated the one-story home it shared the lot with. Its high roof, crowned with a “gigantic dormer,” skirted the edge of the city’s height regulations, Scheel said, prompting an amendment to the city code.
Since then, Scheel has led discussions with the planning commission on architectural standards for ADUs.
He believes scale and proportion are the most important elements in whether the units blend into the neighborhood. And roofs, he said, are a significant factor in a building’s overall scale.
In a memo to the planning commission, Scheel suggested that ADU roofs be required to match the style and proportion of the primary home.
Once the standards are in place, Scheel said the city is looking at allowing ADUs into the remaining residential zones.
Foster said if Ludington’s likewise required that ADUs be visually consistent with the primary home, property values would likely to remain stable, if not grow.
“All you’re doing is adding value to the property itself with another unit,” he said.
Short-term renting
Scheel suggested that development of ADUs in Charlevoix is at a tolerable level largely because the city doesn’t allow them to be used as short-term rental properties.
If residents could list their ADUs on apps like Airbnb and VRBO, he said, “they would be popping up everywhere.”
Allowing ADUs into the short-term rental market might also compromise the intended goal: opening the door for year-round residents.
That’s the situation Manistee faces now, said Mike Szokola, the city’s planning director. Szokola said he’s seen three complaints about ADUs being short-term rented.
Planners there are looking into adopting an ordinance regulating short-term renting. But until they do, there isn’t much they can do to keep ADUs out of that market.
“The last thing you want to do is allow for additional housing and then a commercial use takes its place,” Szokola said.
Ludington issues licenses for no more than 30 short-term rental properties at a time. Most of the licenses remain available.
Krienbrink, a Ludington planning commissioner, said he worries that allowing ADUs to go up now could prove misguided if state law someday overrides local limitations on short-term renting.
The Michigan legislature is discussing House Bill 4722, a law that would allow short-term renting in any residential neighborhood statewide, but its effect on Ludington’s licensing program remains unclear, Foster said.
Special land use permits
At the planning commission’s May 5 meeting, Krienbrink suggested that having an ADU should require a special land use permit from the city.
Applying for a special land use permit in Ludington costs $200 and the planning commission needs to hold a public hearing before it can grant one.
Manistee charges a $1,000 application fee for ADUs to go through its special use process. No one has applied for the permit in Szokola’s two years in the planning department, he said.
Instead, they tend to go up discreetly and illegally and only surface through short-term renting complaints.
Because of this, it’s hard for Manistee planners to know much about the effect ADUs are having, or even how many of them there are.
“Maybe a special use permit is a little too much regulation when you’re facing a housing crisis,” Szokola said.
Construction costs and privacy concerns alone would keep ADUs from spreading uncontrollably, said Melissa Reed, a Lundington planning commissioner and rental property owner.
After hearing Manistee’s story, Krienbrink maintained that a special land use permit would be appropriate. It would just need to be actively enforced.
“There have been a lot of things that turned into a big mess because they weren’t watched,” he said.