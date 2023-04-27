The Manistee Conservation District was one of several agencies to receive funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for stream cleanup and monitoring.
The district received $2,000 through the Michigan Clean Water Corps — or MiCorps — program, EGLE stated in a press release Thursday morning.
The maintenance grant will help the conservation district continue to conduct volunteer-based water quality and stream habitat monitoring through macroinvertebrate surveys and habitat assessments, Chelsea Cooper, conservation technician with the district, stated in an email.
Renee Mallison, executive director of the Manistee Conservation District, said though the grants are awarded annually, it’s never a sure thing that the district will receive one.
For a while, she said, there was no funding to be awarded at all.
“They quit doing any funding for several years,” Mallison told the Daily News. “There’s a finite amount of funding. We never know for sure — but we’re hopeful.
“We have received the maintenance grant the last few years.”
A maintenance grant is one of three made available through EGLE and MiCorps: startup grants aimed at helping organizations begin stream cleanup and monitoring; implementation grants, which fund the first two years of the work; and maintenance grants, which help ensure that the work will continue.
Mallison said grant funds will go toward continuing work started in 2016, when the district received an implementation grant from EGLE — then the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
“Most of it is just to give you money to help pay for equipment and supplies,” Mallison said.
Specifically, the funds will be used for new pairs of waders for volunteers; a high-end microscope; additional nets for stream teams to use; as well as covering some staff wags, mileage and lab item costs.
The Manistee Conservation District conducts stream monitoring work twice a year at nine sites in the region, including spots at Big Manistee River, Bear Creek and Little Manistee River, according to the district’s website.
In addition to the conservation district, 25 other government agencies and nonprofits received funding, which totals $97,681 for the year, according to EGLE.
EGLE stated the cleanup grant program began in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.