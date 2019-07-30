MANISTEE — Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 17000 block of Railroad Avenue in Cleon Township after a male subject reported to Manistee County Central Dispatch that he might be in possession of a live military artillery shell.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan.
The male subject said he had been visiting Manitou Island in Leelanau County when he located what he thought to be an old military artillery ordinance. The subject removed the shell from the island via boat and then transported the item to his home in Manistee County.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was immediately notified, and they determined that the item was potentially live ordinance. The bomb squad rendered the ordinance safe by using a controlled detonation.
There were no injuries reported during this incident, and the incident report will be forwarded to the National Park Service for further investigation.