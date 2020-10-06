MANISTEE — Judges for the 19th Circuit Court and 85th District Court announced Monday that federal grants were renewed for a pair of special courts under each's jurisdiction.
The 19th Circuit Court, overseen by Judge David A. Thompson, and the 85th District Court, overseen by Judge Thomas N. Brunner, made the announcement about their respective problem-solving courts. The circuit court has a drug court program, and the district court has a sobriety court program, and the grant was renewed for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In a release signed by Thompson, it states that the problem-solving courts focus on providing treatment and supervision to offenders as an alternative to incarceration. Thompson highlighted the Fiscal Year 2019 Problem-Solving Courts Annual Report where those who are involved in those courts are less likely to commit a similar offense again.
Thompson stated he and Brunner were "enthusiastic" about continuing the services provided by the problem-solving courts, and they were thankful to the State Court Administrative Office, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the funding.