MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce President Stacie Bytwork said many of the retail and restaurants had a good Memorial Day Weekend after taking advantage of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order opening a limited number of northern Michigan businesses.
Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan went into effect on May 22 which included all of the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City region, including Manistee County.
Bytwork told the Daily News the chamber spoke with some downtown retail merchants after the holiday weekend, and they reported they were busy and had comparable sales to last year.
“Businesses are happy to be open as the summer season is key to their survival,” she said.
Bytwork said a number of restaurants opened complying with the 50% occupancy requirements that were laid out in the Governors Safe Start Plan.
“There were some restaurants that used a reservation system to make sure they complied with the order, and others that chose to continue takeout and curbside services only,” Bytwork said. “One restaurant we spoke with said they had a great weekend and were very busy. It was as big as any other Memorial Day weekend. Their staff did great with the new social distancing and sanitizing procedures.”
Caitlyn Berard, executive director of the Manistee Downtown Development Authority, said the merchants have been really active throughout the pandemic.
“Our merchants have been pretty active through this, taking all of the precautions hosting virtual events and virtual sales and videos,” Berard said. “They have been pretty engaged online so that by the time they were able to open they were ready to go. They have been meeting weekly and sharing ideas, they were excited and ready to go.
Berard said it was a lot of fun listening to them during the DDA’s weekly meeting.
“All of their hard work paid off for them,” said Berard. “The merchants had a great weekend and are excited a bout the summer. They are learning a lot.”
Berard said that sales-wise for merchants this year’s numbers were similar to last Memorial Day Weekend. But in terms of looks, they were totally different, as far as customers wearing masks and adhering to social distancing rules and the number of people in town.
“Even with less customers sales were pretty similar to last year,” she said.
Berard said the merchants were just appreciative of the customer support that they received during the weekend.
Jill Snyder, of Snyder Shoes, said one thing that she really noticed this weekend was what she called intentional kindness on the part of so many of our customers.
“Whether it was just saying we are so glad you guys are here and open or we waited to get our shoes from you,” she said. “Intentional purchases from our store or trying to shop\support local.”
Snyder Shoes, of both Manistee and Ludington, have been open serving essential workers for about three weeks, according to Snyder.
“I guess you can call that a soft opening,” Snyder said. “The Manistee location opened officially on Friday along with many merchants in the downtown Manistee area.
Snyder said that sales were similar to that of last year but was happy to see so many familiar faces and to meet new customers during the Memorial Day Weekend.
Bytwork said The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce specifically has rescheduled some of our events, like the Manistee National Forest Festival over the July 4th holiday weekend. We want to make sure we are complying with the executive orders and continuing to keep our community safe.
Berard said for the latest updates on their favorite stores to continue to check out their websites for the latest information available.