MANISTEE — Manistee Fire Chief Mark Cameron announced Monday afternoon that four members of the members of the city's fire department and an officer with Manistee Police Department were placed in isolation following an exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Cameron stated in a press release that the fire department responded to a residence in the city for a medical emergency.
"After arriving on scene and having close patient contact, the crew experienced an
unintentional exposure with a patient that had tested positive for COVID-19," Cameron stated "The four fire/EMS personnel and one policer officer that responded were released from shift and placed in isolation shortly following the incident."
Manistee City Manager Thad Taylor told the Daily News the exposure happened at about 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14.
Taylor said Monday afternoon none of the personnel are presenting any symptoms. They won't be tested "for a few more days," he said, and that was based on advice from medical experts on when testing should be done.
Cameron stated the department contacted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and it is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"Our primary goal is to keep our citizens, community and our members safe. The department will continue providing citizens with quality care and services with our remaining personnel and the assistance from our neighboring departments, as needed," Cameron stated in the release.
"Please keep all the department members and families in your thoughts as we progress through this process."