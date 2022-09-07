The City of Manistee was awarded a federal grant to help fund planned upgrades to the city’s downtown riverwalk area.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the city will receive $850,000 for the riverwalk improvement project through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
Manistee City Manager Bill Gambill said the funds will be a big help as the city continues to plan for a revamped riverwalk that boosts tourism, adds jobs and also addresses some long-standing safety needs along the canal.
“One thing was replacing a lot of wood — treated lumber needs to be updated to plated PVC decking,” Gambill told the Daily News. “We’re adding some new ADA access to the riverwalk from River Street, installing new light poles and fixtures, installing rain gardens to improve stormwater management, repaving the boardwalk rails, and we’re also looking to include some cultural displays and continuing with information about historic Manistee.”
Gambill said there’s also an art park planned for the space behind the West Shore Community College Downtown Manistee Education Center. He noted that the art park project, coming from the city’s Downtown Development Authority, is what precipitated the Manistee’s EDA grant application last winter.
“The DDA was looking to do an art park behind West Shore, so we leveraged that project to do a bigger project with this EDA grant,” he said.
Another facet of the project includes potentially opening up secondary rear storefronts to improve access to River Street for those strolling along the canal.
“There’s some investment from the different businesses to open up the back area of their businesses,” Gambill said. “Some people have already committed to doing things and we’re hoping more store owners will commit to opening up their storefronts in the back as well.”
In addition to benefiting tourism in the city, Gambilll said the riverwalk upgrades will improve connectivity between First Street Beach and the downtown area, where a Hampton Inn is under construction.
Gambill said the city’s engineer did preliminary design work for the improvement project, but with the EDA funds coming from a federal grant, a bid process will have to take place to find a contractor to finalize the plans and designs.
“This will be a competitive process, even for the construction design,” Gambill said. “We’ll have to do a bid from a qualified vendor. That will be the first step.
“We’ll select a vendor, then after that they’ll be working on the design, bid specifications and then construction.”
For Gambill, the hope is that work on the riverwalk will get underway in earnest by next summer. However, he said “it takes a while to get these things going,” so it might be closer to fall 2023 before construction starts.
Still, he said the grant will give the city a major boost in turning the planned upgrades into a reality.
“It’s a great project and we’re excited about it,” he said.
In a press release on Tuesday, Whitmer stated that the project “will support the local economy and create or retain 50 good-paying jobs.”
The release also stressed that the improvements will enhance safety and walkability, bring new visitors to the city and foster business and job growth.
The EDA’s $850,000 will be matched with $240,000 in local funds. Estimates indicate the project is expected to generate $178,500 in private investments, according to the release.
The grant is funded under the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program, which awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states in 2021 to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.