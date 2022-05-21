MANISTEE — Despite the cold breeze blowing off of Lake Michigan, crowds gathered at Manistee’s First Street Beach on Saturday to welcome veterans back from a fishing tournament. American flags rippled in the wind as people cheered and boat captains blared their horns.
This was the 11th year for Tight Lines for Troops, a fishing tournament for veterans that has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fishing boats came off Lake Michigan into the Manistee River where veterans could see police vehicles flashing their lights, firefighters waving American flags from atop their bright red fire engine, and people lining the shore applauding them for their service.
“It was fantastic to see the crowd,” said Albert Kidd, a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the USS Benjamin Franklin.
The nonprofit organization Tight Lines for Troops was formed in 2010, when Captain Bob Guenthardt, an Army veteran and charter boat captain, wanted to take some veterans out for a day of fishing to show them his appreciation. He mentioned the idea to a friend who wanted to help and ultimately they got about 30 charter boat captains to join in, Guenthardt said.
Guenthardt thought it would only last one year, but it “has grown leaps and bounds” since then and has become an annual event.
This year saw more than 400 volunteers and 12 major sponsors. There were 54 boats in total that carried about 350 veterans. For many veterans it was an emotional experience.
“Just the fact that they do this just for vets is really outstanding,” said Bruce Brennan, a U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran.
Brennan said it was “very emotional” that someone would organize such an event for veterans.
“Most people don’t think of the vets, especially Vietnam vets,” he said.
Many veterans enjoyed the opportunity to meet new people out on the fishing boats and in the Manistee Iron Works building where a banquet was held.
“I needed the association with fellow servicemen,” said Lyn Balmer, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Tet Offensive. “It made my day.”
“It was very cool to bond with people I’ve never met before,” said U.S. Navy veteran Andrea Thompson.
Some were glad to meet people other than veterans, such as the volunteers who participated
U.S. Army veteran Jerry Hobson marveled at the “multitude of volunteer,” stating, “There must be at least one person from each family in the whole city.”
The volunteers showed similar admiration and respect for the veterans.
“To see the appreciation the vets have, especially the Vietnam vets … to honor them the way they weren’t when they came home — it’s a great event for veterans,” said volunteer Jim Crane.
Tight Lines for Troops has donated over $120,000 to veteran beneficiaries. This year its beneficiaries are the Manistee County Veterans Endowment Fund, 22 to None, and Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition.
The endowment fund was formed by Ted Arens and his wife, Pam, in appreciation of those who served in the Dutch Army and liberated the Netherlands when Arens was a boy. The fund supports the unmet needs of veterans and their families in Manistee County.
22 to None supports veterans struggling with mental health complications by offering financial aid, tax help, housing repairs and more.
Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition Region 3 promotes awareness about the needs of and benefits available to veterans and their families.
Tight Lines honors those who have served the country by offering them a fun day of fishing, eating, drinking beer and meeting new people. Many of the veterans present, especially the Vietnam War veterans, were touched by the appreciation they were shown.
Gary Thompson, a U.S. Navy veteran, got choked up and had something he wanted to tell the volunteers at the event.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like this since I was in Vietnam,” he said. “I am flabbergasted with what the people of Manistee did. I have no words for how happy I am.”
It was Thompson’s first year attending the event. He said he was very sorry he didn’t take part sooner.
Bruce Brennan of the Air Force and National Guard said it was an honor to be there. Brennan also appreciated the dinner on Friday night that reserved a table in honor of the prisoners of war and missing in action soldiers.
“The ceremony was outstanding,” he said.
In preparation for next year, a survey was handed out at the end of the event. This survey will inform Tight Lines for Troops of what people loved and what it should change for next year.
Capt. Guenthardt said he was proud to give back to the veterans and he “hopes someone carries it on” once he’s unable to.
“I’m really proud of Manistee,” he said.
For any veterans unable to attend Tight Lines for Troops, similar fishing tournaments will be taking place in June. Fish on for Freedom will take place in Ludington on June 17 and Trolling with the Troops will take place in St. Joseph on June 17 and 18.