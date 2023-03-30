MANISTEE — Coming and going, Sam Laud turned some heads the past two days.
The 635-foot freighter sounded its ear-piercing horn just after 8 p.m. Wednesday — one long blast and two short blasts to signal its long-awaited arrival to Manistee — that officially begins the shipping season for this Lake Michigan port.
If it seemed like a maritime deja vu, it was — Sam Laud was the same ship to sail past the historic Manistee Lighthouse and Pier last shipping season, too. The diesel-powered ship — launched in 1975 — is expected to make a return trip to TES Filer City in about two weeks and several more times this shipping season. On Wednesday it delivered over 13,000 tons of coal from Toledo, Ohio. The next ship scheduled to arrive in Manistee is expected to be the Mark Barker — a ship in the Interlake Steamship Company fleet with Ludington’s SS Badger — in about a week or so.
According to MarineTraffic.com, the Mark Barker was expected into Ludington’s harbor late Thursday night.
After word got out, and information was posted on various shipping-related websites, that Sam Laud would enter the Manistee harbor at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the river-channel and shoreline became inundated with area residents and many others from surrounding communities who converged on the area to watch the ship slowly make its way into Manistee Lake.
Many who were sitting in the cars, honked their horns.
Those standing along the riverside and shoreline, shouted, whistled and waved their hands.
Of course, just about all of them took pictures.
Coming and going, it was a raucous welcome and parting, to be sure, just as it is just about every time a great ship like Sam Laud does the same. And there is a fantastic fleet of such vessels that come and go.
U.S. Coast Guard Machinery Technician Petty Officer Second Class (MK2) Caitlin Woodworth stood outside Station Manistee Wednesday to watch Sam Laud as it once again became the first ship of the season to pass by that Coast Guard building, and she watched again the following morning from the opposite side of the river as it left at 10 a.m.
“It came in a little quicker than I expected this year,” she said. “Really, time has been moving really quick, and it just means that we’re about to have more people coming here and it means we’re going to have to get ready, even sooner.”
In watching Sam Laud pass by at a snail’s pace – and gazing on at its enormity – Woodworth remarked the largest Coast Guard ship she’s been on in her six-year career – she hopes to make a career of that branch of the service – has been “... a 52-footer.”
This summer, though, she expects to be stationed on the West Coast where she’ll serve aboard an 87-foot patrol cutter, the Wahoo.
“We’ll do search-and-rescues,” she said, “and pretty much make sure people are being safe — the same thing we do here. I grew up on an island — Whidbey Island in Washington — that did not have Coast Guard, it had U.S. Navy Dad and his family were all Navy.”
Watching great ships like Sam Laud always impresses Woodworth.
“It doesn’t matter how many times I see it, (I’m always impressed,)” she said