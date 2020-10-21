MANISTEE — Manistee Area Public Schools announced Monday that a student at Manistee Middle/High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The district stated it was working with District Health Department No. 10 in following procedures on contact tracing. The building was sanitized on Monday, and the school allowed for in-person learning Tuesday.
At the time, scheduled events were supposed to resume, but it announced Tuesday that the junior varsity and varsity football games scheduled for Friday against McBain were canceled. Ludington Area Schools announced later Tuesday that its game between O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Manistee was also canceled.
The district, in a release, stated “a significant” number of junior varsity and varsity players are quarantining as a precaution.
Manistee Athletic Director Kevin Schmutzler stated that the district hopes to be able to play next week. The MHSAA Division 3 pre-regional cross country race scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday will take place as scheduled, Schmutzler told the Daily News.
The district, in its Monday release written by Superintendent Ron Stoneman, stated that it will follow guidelines from the health department in terms of quarantine requirements as well as privacy of students, staff and families.
“Any individual that was identified with close contact to the COVID-19 positive individual will follow home quarantine requirements for 14 days as a precaution,” Stoneman stated. “Any students having been in close contact will be learning online during the quarantine period.”