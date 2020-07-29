MANISTEE — Instead of coming into the playoffs with a big shot of momentum from a winning streak, the Manistee Saints stumble into the COVID-19 World Series in Grand Rapids having gone 6-6 in their last 12 games.
While that doesn’t instill awe in anyone, it doesn’t preclude the Saints (13-9) catching fire this weekend and driving to a championship to end what has been a truly unusual season.
The Saints finished third in the Great Lakes United Baseball League, five games off the pace, and are experiencing problems with both their pitching and defense as they prepare for Friday’s 3 p.m. tournament opener against the Flint Legends in Grand Rapids.
Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins has been largely unsuccessful in attempting to gather a scouting report on the Legends, but general manager Phil Kliber intimated that they are a solid ball club, but beatable.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be, that’s for sure,” Collins said. “A positive note is we’re scoring a lot of runs, so that’s a good thing. We just need to go out and play our best baseball of the summer this weekend, and hopefully we can put something together.”
Right now, they’re not sure if their ace pitcher, Roddy MacNeil (3-0) will be physically able to take a turn on the hill because of an oblique injury that put him on the shelf last week.
“As of a couple days ago, he was still a little bit tender,” Collins added. “He’s just taking it easy, and we’re hoping for the best for a little deeper into the weekend to use him.
“Hopefully, once we get into it and he loosens up a little bit, it’ll be okay. We really won’t know that until some point on Saturday, I’m guessing. We are already committed that we’re not going to use him on Friday as a pitcher.”
Collins has tabbed veteran Kyle Gorski to start Friday’s opening game. In 35 2/3 innings of work, Gorski (1-2) has fashioned a respectable 3.72 earned run average with 20 strike outs and 20 base on balls. The Saints will play it by ear the rest of the weekend as far as the pitching rotation goes.
Offensively, the Saints are paced by catcher Cole Proctor who has shouldered the duties behind the plate in the absence of Alex Strickland who has been unavailable for the last four weeks. Proctor is batting a hefty .596 with four home runs and 20 runs batted in. Keaton Peck is having a solid year at the plate with a .373 average and nine RBIs. Also among the regulars Logan Briggs is hitting the ball at a .326 clip and driven in five runs with one homer.
“It’s a good feeling when you know your offense is never really out of a ball game,” Collins said. “We can go out there and put up some crooked numbers in a hurry.
“That’s just a nice, positive thing. Hopefully, this weekend will be no different. We should have the majority of the full team there, and most everyone is healthy. Hopefully, we can put up a good showing this weekend.”