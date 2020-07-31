GRAND RAPIDS — A three-run eighth inning powered the Manistee Saints to an 8-7, extra-inning victory over Flint in the opening round of the COVID-19 World Series at Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Saints (14-9) carried an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth, but the Legends rallied for two runs to make it close. Manistee out-hit the Legends, 11-5.
Cole Proctor had a big day at the plate for the Saints, going 3 for 4 with one run batted in and two runs scored. Lucas Weinert was also 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Logan Briggs went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Lucas Richardson had a two-run home run, and made a game-saving diving catch in the outfield in extra innings and scored two runs. Nicholas Brzezinski stroked out a triple and drove in a run.
Cam Fewless pitched one-third of an inning and didn’t allow any runs, hits or walks in earning the victory in relief. Braeden Lundquist was called from the bullpen to relieve starter Kyle Gorski, who went five innings and allowed four runs on five hits with a strike out and five walks. Lundquist walked four in his stint on the hill.
The Legends took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third inning, but the Saints rallied for a pair of their own in the top of the fourth to forge a 2-2 tie heading into the fifth when they exploded for three runs to mount a 5-2 lead.
But the lead lasted only until the bottom of the sixth, when the Legends put up a three-spot and climb into a 5-5 tie going into the eighth.
After the Saints scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take an 8-5 lead, the Legends answered with two in the bottom half to cut the score to one, 8-7 before Fewless shut the door.