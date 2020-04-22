The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police have recovered more than 40 items stolen during recent breaking and entering and larceny complaints in Manistee County, according to Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk.
On Monday, April 20, deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by a 17-year-old Kaleva male and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Copemish, Deputies found that the vehicle contained numerous stolen items.
Manistee County Sheriff Kenneth Falk stated that the subjects confessed to more than 20 breaking-and-entering complaints. Deputies were able to seize more than 40 stolen items.
These complaints are still under investigation in conjunction with he Michigan State Police. Once the investigation is complete, a copy of each complaint will be sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor for review.
Some of the stolen and recovered items includes rifles, pistols, crossbows, compound bows, game cameras and fishing equipment.
Falk stated that there are no further details currently available.