MANISTEE — The Grinch, redeemed of his rotten ways, held the door open for Santa Claus to make his grand entrance.
Once inside, both sauntered from table to table to chat with bright-eyed children who were hungry for tales of the North Pole and Whoville, of Rudolph, the elves, Cindy-Lou, Mayor Maywho, and of course, bacon and eggs, and oatmeal and waffles.
To say Manistee’s 32nd Annual Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend got off to a tasty and tinseled start Saturday morning would be an understatement – the whole weekend festival was as magical as it was massively attended.
“We got busy early and stayed busy,” said Matt Thompson, owner of the Diner 31 restaurant on the city’s north side where the Grinch and Santa mingled merrily with breakfast and lunch goers on Saturday. “(We served) a lot of families, there were a lot of kids. The whole thing was just a lot of fun. Oh yeah, absolutely we got busy.”
Not too far away at the George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center that serves the senior population of the county, a throng of shoppers shuffled shoulder-to-shoulder through a maze of vendors in search of the perfect arts and crafts gifts for the holidays.
Down on River Street — the main thoroughfare that ribbons its way along the bank of the Manistee River Channel and that connects Lake Michigan to Manistee Lake – holiday shoppers scurried from store to store in the hours before the parade, while music makers filled the chilled air with traditional and modern Christmas music.
And so it went at other events held throughout the festival where large crowds gathered to usher in the holiday season.
“Manistee held its 32d Victorian Sleighbell Parade on Saturday, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID 19 last year,” said City Councilman and parade volunteer Mick Szymanski. “This is one of the favorite parade events in Michigan, with crowds as high as 20,000 – a special and truly unique parade sends the parade goers back to the time of Queen Victoria.
“(There are) no motorized vehicles, with the exception of automobiles built before 1901, and clothing must appear to be of the Victorian period. The parade featured local bands performing classic Victorian holiday music.”
Szymanski said the parade, which draws cheering onlookers from all across the state and beyond, features “... many horse teams, carriages and wagons.”
“The goal of the parade is to raise Christmas Spirit,” said Szymanski. “With so many animals in the parade, logistics become important from having a place for the horses, to being fed and watered, to cleaning the streets so the walking participants can navigate safely.
“We also have to be careful not to have loud music too close to the horse teams and because of the number of horses and animals in the parade, we space the participants a little further apart than many motorized parades.”
Szymanski said the highlights of the parade include bagpipers, St. Nickolas, ballerinas, multiple horse teams, local schools and private organizations marching.
“Of course, a holiday parade would not be complete without Santa Claus,” he said. “The highlight and end of our parade is a large team of draft horses pulling a sleigh with a Christmas tree that is over 30 feet high. It is pulled to the end of the parade route where we have our community Christmas tree lighting ceremony, complete with caroling and fireworks.”
Also scheduled throughout the weekend was the festival’s annual Jingle Bell Jam to benefit Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens, silent auction, showing of classic films, the Lakeside Club’s Festival of the Trees and Holiday Decor in the Ramadell Theatre, live music, Nutcracker Ballet, Christmas Dance at the Armory and more.