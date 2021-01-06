Manistee’s Backstage Hobbies & Games store is starting 2021 with a new, larger location at 419 River St., and it’s opening its doors to the public today.
The new spot is not far from the original storefront, but it’s an upgrade in terms of space, according to Ryan Horton, co-owner of the Manistee store along with Nate and Nicole Petersen.
“We’re going from 900 to 3,600 square feet,” Horton said, adding that about 1,600 square feet of the new space will be used for retail, while the remainder will be for storage.
The transition to the new building — former home to Swankyz — comes less than two years after the Manistee location opened in April 2019. The plan was to have the store, originally at 390 River St., serve as kind of a satellite location for Ludington’s Backstage Hobbies & Games, which is owned by the Petersens.
The goal was to test the market for the Manistee area. But the response from the community has been so positive that it’s quickly become a “full-fledged” store in its own right, and the new location puts the Manistee store at roughly the same level as its Ludington counterpart in terms of size.
That’s been a goal for the trio of owners since 2019, Horton said.
The move is possible partly because of the successfully year Backstage had in 2020. Despite the challenges presented by the COIVD-19 pandemic, Horton said Backstage Hobbies & Games has managed to thrive by selling indoor activities to an eager market.
“We sell fun, which is what people need this year,” Horton said. “We’d been looking for a larger place, we learned this building was becoming available and we were able to (rent it). The community has really embraced us and we kind of just outgrew that space.”
The new space has been set up over the past two months, and it includes new tables, chairs, and an altogether more “premium” experience for shoppers, according to Horton. There’s also a new, old-fashioned storefront sign, several indoor decals and more products for customers to choose from.
The new spot is also just across the street from the future West Shore Community College development, which is another bonus for the owners.
“That will be really nice for us because a key market for us is that age group,” Horton said.
Though 2020 was good for business overall, the pandemic did mean both Backstage locations had to scale back on some of their signature activities for safety’s sake.
“With COVID we lost all our events,” Horton said. “We normally have card tournaments, we have game nights, paint nights, Dungeons & Dragons games, open tables — we haven’t been able to do any of that since March.”
But the store still thrived, due in part to the increased demand for board games and other home entertainment activities.
“We’ve shifted gears a bit,” Horton said. “Board games have been really popular since the pandemic because people have been inside and they’ve needed things to do.”
The summer season was strong, too.
“We had a really good summer,” Horton said. “Tourism was still coming in to Manistee. We saw the same faces we always do, as well as new faces. We saw a surge of people who said they normally go to Florida, but came to places like Manistee instead. … And we had a lot of people from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Chicago and Detroit this year.”
Horton said the larger location will allow the store to “beef up” its current offerings and put more items on the shelves — that means more games, cards, D&D, Magic: The Gathering, models and toys.
He said the location offers a larger “play space” — an area where people gather to play games and socialize — that will open up once the pandemic is over. The space at the previous location held about 18 people, while the new store will accommodate 24, once it’s safe to do so.
Horton said that he and the Petersens are thankful that 2020 has been kind to them, and they understand that it hasn’t been that way for everyone.
“It’s impressive enough that we got through it and survived, but that we’re thriving in such a period as well, really speaks to the support we had this past year,” he said. “The community has really come out to support us.”
Because restrictions on gatherings are still in effect, there won’t be a grand opening for the store, but Horton said there might be a celebration sometime in the spring, to correspond with the Manistee location’s two-year anniversary in April.
Masks are required and all the standard social distancing and public safety rules are being followed, Horton said.
Backstage Hobbies & Games Manistee’s winter hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.