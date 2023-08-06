MANISTEE — The motor vessel Manitowoc successfully reached Muskegon Friday, and the emergency response to a diesel fuel leak from the ship was closed that evening, according to a press release from the. U.S. Coast Guard.
The Manitowoc, a 612-foot bulk carrier, set anchor around 2:50 p.m. last Wednesday just to the north of the outlet of the Manistee River channel when it reported a leak from its starboard diesel tank.
According to a release late Friday night, the Manitowoc was expected to have complete, permanent repairs in Muskegon. A temporary repair was made to a 1-inch hole in the tank, and the Coast Guard and American Bureau of Shipping assessed and approved those repairs.
The Manitowoc is owned by Traverse City-based Grand River Navigation, a subsidiary of Rand Logistics of Williamsville, New York. It carries grain, iron ore, aggregates, salt and other bulk commodities, according to an information sheet on Rand’s website.
The leak caused the closing of beaches along Lake Michigan last Wednesday and Thursday.
“The total amount of diesel discharged remains unknown. However, based on the observable sheen size and thickness, size of the tank penetration, estimated duration of the discharge and lack of recoverable product in the water, it is likely the amount discharged was minimal,” stated U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Heather Stemmerman, public information officer, in a release. “Efforts to ascertain the total quantity of diesel discharged are ongoing.”
The release stated that the shoreline assessment teams did a 13-mile survey of Lake Michigan’s shore and beaches and detected “no evidence of recoverable product.”
“Through the seamless coordination of dedicated personnel and strategic utilization of response equipment, the team exhibited professionalism and proficiency to swiftly secure the source of the discharge and eliminate the threat to the delicate ecosystem of Lake Michigan,” stated U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Seth Parker, in the release.
There was not any apparent impacts on the marine wildlife, the release stated.
The exact cause is still under investigation.