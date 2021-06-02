Later this year, you’ll be able to sleep beneath a century-old horse feeder and brush your teeth in the morning where some of Ludington’s early bigwigs milked their cows.
That’s part of the experience that will be offered once the freshly renovated carriage house behind Cartier Mansion opens as a bed-and-breakfast.
Even though it’s been refitted for lodging people rather than horses, it was important that the former stable retain its “original look,” said Cartier Mansion owner Jenna Simpler.
“We wanted to capture a lot of that history and be able to continue to showcase the elements of what it looked like back in the day, minus the hay,” Simpler said.
The carriage house sits behind the classical, yellow-brick mansion on Ludington Avenue. It was built at the same time as the mansion, which was completed in 1905.
The mansion originally housed two-time mayor Warren Cartier and his wife, Kate. Cartier was the son of a 19th-century lumber baron and had numerous business interests in the area.
Simpler and her husband, Chris, purchased the property in November. The previous owners had converted the mansion into a bed-and-breakfast in 2005, but had largely used the carriage house for storage.
“(The carriage house) was in good condition overall, which made it so much easier for us to transition it to what it is today,” Simpler said. It had already been fitted with electricity and plumbing.
In the stable suite on the carriage house’s first floor, the vertical bars of the original horse stall separate the bed from a nook with two chairs and a fireplace. A saddle hangs alongside a flat-screen television.
The original horse feeder still hangs above the bed. A cow would once have lived where a knee-wall shower has been installed.
Across a hallway, the carriage house suite will be decorated as a tribute to Kate Cartier’s 1917 electric car, manufactured in Detroit, which she often parked in the suite, Simpler said. The suite will also be accessible to people with disabilities.
Relics from the mansion’s basement will decorate the first floor’s main hallway, including gas drums that Warren Cartier would use to fuel his home.
“A lot of those cool pieces will be here as a little bit of a quasi-museum for guests to get up close and personal with the history,” Simpler said.
Two rooms upstairs known as “hayloft suites” can each accommodate four people.
High windows beam light into the suites. Their placement near the ceiling reflects the rooms’ original occupant: hay. After all, “hay doesn’t need to look outside,” Simpler said.
The light from each window spills onto sofas on newly constructed platforms, perfect for reading, Simpler said.
After the days when the Cartiers stored hay upstairs, Genevieve Schoenberger taught dance there after she and her husband purchased the mansion in 1950.
“Many generations of Ludington families and their little ones took dance here,” Simpler said.
Ludington local Walter Bobrowski created a 16-by-20-inch piece of digital art to hang in the carriage house. The piece uses photos of the mansion and carriage house that he processed to appear like a watercolor painting.
He combined elements of several photos to create a view not blocked by utility poles, bushes or parked cars.
Bobrowski said he attempted to capture an “intangible connection” similar to how memories sometimes feel fuzzy, missing a level of detail.
The stable suite already has a reservation for this weekend for what Simpler called its “soft opening,” and she expects the remaining three rooms to follow suit when final inspections are passed.
The carriage house should have a grand opening ceremony in September, Simpler said.