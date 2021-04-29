Unemployment rates in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties dropped slightly between the months of February and March, and there were minor increases in the labor force as well.
However, both joblessness and workforce numbers are still down in comparison to March 2020.
According to non-seasonally adjusted employment data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), the trend of over-the-month employment gains contrasted by over-the-year losses was common throughout the state, as it has been in recent months as a result of pandemic-related shifts in the economy.
Mason County — which saw modest gains in employment for the second month in a row — had the lowest March unemployment among the four counties, with a 6.9-percent jobless rate. That’s a decrease from 7.1 percent in February, but a significant increase compared to March 2020, when joblessness was at 5.8 percent.
There were 19 fewer unemployed people in Mason County in March than there were in February, but there were 94 more jobless people than in March 2020.
Last month, when Mason County saw its first decrease in unemployment since last fall, DTMB economic analyst Nick Gandhi stated that decreases unemployment, both statewide and at the local level, were partly due to fewer people being in the workforce.
But during the month of March, DTMB data shows that Mason County’s labor force grew by 130 people. However, the county’s workforce is still below its March 2020 level.
Manistee County had the second-lowest March unemployment among the four counties, with a jobless rate of 7.6 percent. That’s a decrease of 0.2 percent from February, but an increase of 0.8 percent compared to March 2020.
The number of jobless people in Manistee County decreased slightly from 774 people in February to 762 in March.
Manistee County’s workforce also grew from 12,903 in February to 13,033 in March. But again, that figure is down in comparison to the same time last year.
Oceana County had a March jobless rate of 8 percent, down from 8.4 percent in February, but up compared to its March 2020 rate of 7.3 percent. There were 42 fewer jobless people in Oceana County in March than there were in February, but 86 more than at the same time last year.
In March, there were 124 more people in Oceana County’s labor force than there were in February. Among the four counties, only Oceana County saw an over-the-year workforce increase as well. In March, there were 134 more people in the county’s labor force than in March 2020.
Lake County’s March unemployment rate was the highest among the four counties, at 8 percent. That still marks a decrease of 0.4 percent compared to February. Like the other counties in the area, joblessness was higher than a year prior, when the jobless rate was 6.3 percent.
Lake County’s labor force grew by 42 people from month to month, but was down 28 people compared to March 2020.
Gandhi said it’s too soon to say if the employment and labor force gains are indicative of an economic recovery.
“I think it is still too early to tell if the data is trending in a good direction,” Gandhi told the Daily News. “The pandemic is certainly still taking its toll.
“Unemployment rates have been down, however both labor force and employment levels are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Following brief periods of gains to employment and labor force levels, statewide these numbers are below what we saw in the summer and late fall of 2020.”
Gandhi said several industries throughout the state are well below pre-pandemic employment levels, too — especially lower paying industries.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s March unemployment rate of 6.9 percent ranked 53rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,033 people in the labor force with 12,132 working and 901 jobless.
Manistee County’s March unemployment rate of 7.6 percent ranked 66th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,027 people in the labor force with 9,265 working and 762 jobless.
Oceana County’s March unemployment rate of 8 percent ranked 72nd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,485 people in the labor force with 10,568 working and 917 jobless.
Lake County’s March unemployment rate of 8.4 percent ranked 74th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,847 people in the labor force with 3,522 working and 325 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state, with a March jobless rate of 3.3 percent. Mackinac County again had the highest, with a jobless rate of 16.2 percent.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s unemployment rate increased 0.1 percent from 5.1 percent in February to 5.2 percent in March. Statewide joblessness was also up compared to March 2020, when the jobless rate was 4.5 percent. The statewide labor force grew by about 44,000 people over the month, but lost more than 200,000 people in comparison to March of last year.