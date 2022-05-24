SCOTTVILLE — Applications are now available for adult-use marijuana facilities in the City of Scottville, and the city will start accepting them later this week.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk made the announcement during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, stating that “the marijuana application is now online,” with the application period opening Thursday.
“Thirty days from that day — Friday, June 24 — will be the closing day,” he said.
The permit applications are available on the city website at www.cityofscottville.org. The permit states that there is a non-refundable application fee of $5,000.
The application includes options for new establishments; renewals which have to be submitted 30 to 90 days before the expiration of an existing license; amendments to an existing application or license; and the transfer of licensed establishments.
The move comes after the city’s April 25 approval of an ordinance regulating adult-use recreational and medicinal marijuana businesses, growing facilities and microbusinesses in the city limits. That decision repealed a previous ban on marijuana establishments implemented by the city in 2019.
Per the ordinance, Newkirk will have the authority to issue, deny or revoke permits to prospective applicants.
CHARTER AMENDMENTS
Commissioners approved moving forward with a slate of proposed charter amendments, and putting the changes before voters during the Nov. 8 general election.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado stated that the city essentially had two options: an overhaul of the charter, which would also require the election of a nine-member charter commission, or simply updating the most pressing items.
“It’s very difficult to put (a charter commission) together … and once you get the people elected, it’s very cumbersome, unless you get two or three attorneys involved to guide the process,” Alvarado said, adding that in his experience the process can “never end.”
He recommended “trying to tackle what’s most urgent.”
What’s most urgent for Scottville? Proposed amendments include clearer definitions regarding the city’s liability, upgrading some phrasing in the charter, incorporating the Freedom of Information Act as a “guiding document” for how to disclose and maintain the city’s documents, and eliminating portions of the charter that are outdated or superseded by state law.
“This charter was written in 1958, and it reflects 1958 in language … and the size and dynamic of the city at the time,” Alvarado said. “So what we’re doing is bringing it a little more up-to-date.”
Other changes include stating in writing that the terms of office for all city commissioners will be four years; that all commissioners will serve in an at-large capacity, representing the city as a whole in keeping with the May 2020 ballot item approved by city voters; and that a city election will be held at least every four years in November.
Alvarado said the next steps include emailing the changes to the attorney general. Then the attorney general will have 60 days to make a recommendation to the governor’s office, whose office would then presumably send a letter of support to the city. At that time, the amendments would go to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly in August in order to get the item on the ballot in time for the November election.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway said the process has been years in the making. He added that the point is to “make government easier and more flexible without outdated restrictions.”
Alvarado and Mayor Marcy Spencer both stated there will be more updates to the charter later, but Alvarado said the current focus is to simplify and update language in certain key areas.
BROWNFIELD
The city commission will attend a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at the Ludington Municipal Building, joining up with the Pere Marquette Charter Township Board and the Ludington City Council to discuss the three municipalities’ recent decision to branch off from the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, and collaborate on future brownfield decisions.
The municipalities are planning to meet with Susan Wenzlick of Fishbeck — a consulting agency that is contracting with all three governmental bodies, guiding them through the steps of forming their own brownfield boards and an overarching authority consisting of shared members.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners has been invited to the meeting as well.
Alvarado said there was an “issue” with the meeting — that being that the commission would be convening outside the city limits. He said that’s not specifically prohibited by the Open Meetings Act; however, he advised out of caution that “the commission should not participate with a vote or any type of decision that will commit the city to any kind of obligation.”
Alvarado said it should be a “debate and discussion” in order to learn more about the issues, and that any action should be held until the commission reconvenes in Scottville.
“This … will protect the city commissioners regarding the discussions that occur there,” Alvarado said. “If there is a vote, the only people that could vote would be the (Ludington) City Council themselves.”
Alvarado said the attorneys in Ludington and P.M. Township agree with his opinion on the matter.
“We’ll be treating this like a work session,” Spencer said. “No decisions.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The city unanimously approved placing about $23,000 in delinquent water bills on the summer tax rolls through a special assessment.
Newkirk said the city has resumed with shut-offs of some long-outstanding accounts, and any delinquent properties, paying all fees involved, if they want their water turned back on.
“We do have people shut off at the moment, and just because we do this, it doesn’t mean they’re turned back on,” Newkirk said.
He added that the city needs a new plan to deal with delinquent water bills, and stated that the city will make arrangements with anyone who works with City Hall to make some progress toward paying off outstanding balances.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city commission accepted the resignation of Commissioner Meg Cooper.
Newkirk previously told the Daily News that no one had expressed an interest in filling Cooper’s seat, but the city will have to appoint a replacement within 30 days.
The commission also updated its agenda to appoint Newkirk as the city’s interim representative to the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority Board, pending the appointment of a replacement for Cooper.
Commissioners considered appointing Jason Muralt to the city’s Downtown Development Authority, but Spencer noted that his business, Pro Master Carpet Cleaning, is outside the DDA district.
Spencer said there are no current members of the DDA who don’t reside or run businesses within the DDA.
Alvarado recommended that the issue be tabled for time being, pending further research. Holding off on a decision also offers prospective DDA members in the district to step forward. The commission will revisit the issue at its next meeting.
Commissioners pushed back the issue of implementing a temporary parking order as a stop-gap pending the approval of an ordinance that would allow for collecting a $5 parking fee at the Pere Marquette River Boat Launch. That issue, too, will be revisited during the next commission meeting.