The Armistice Day storm of 1940 led to round-the-clock weather forecasting.
It started with a bridge collapse in Tacoma, Washington. It later joined with two other systems and pummeled the Upper Midwest with blizzards, record low barometer readings, hurricane force winds and up to 40-foot waves on Lake Michigan.
It claimed some 160 lives across the nation including 64 on Lake Michigan. The epicenter of its maritime component was in Lake Michigan between Big and Little Sable Points.
Three freighters were lost near Pentwater with bodies from one washing ashore near Ludington and the crew of another spending a harrowing night awaiting rescue. A pair of fish tugs in South Haven also were lost with all crew.
The fast-moving storm surprised Minnesota duck hunters who started their day in 65-degree warmth that suddenly turned into a blizzard claiming upwards of 50 lives.
It killed livestock and turkeys left outside and even changed what Iowa farmers grow. The storm destroyed apple orchards there which were replaced by quicker growing crops of corn and soybeans Iowa is known for today.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will open from 1 to 7 p.m. to show its new exhibit, The Armistice Day Storm on the storm’s 80th anniversary. Finishing touches are being put on in the meantime. The museum is open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the last time this season until the Nov. 11 event. Plan on at least 1 hour to 90 minutes to explore the museum. Admission tickets stop being sold 30 minutes before closing time.
The exhibit’s ambitious goal is for the visitor to experience the Armistice Day storm from beginning to end including literally getting a feel of it.
Before the second-floor exhibit area that previously housed ship paintings — which will be displayed in other ways in the museum — the story begins. A video shows the swaying Narrows Bridge in Tacoma and its collapse as the storm began on the West Coast days before it arrived in the Great Lakes.
Upon entering The Armistice Day Storm exhibit proper, the day’s history is explained. A national holiday, it featured parades and festivities. Unseasonably warm weather proved to be the calm before the storm that fooled hunters who were unprepared for what followed.
Eric Harmsen, Port of Ludington Maritime Museum site manager, and Rebecca Berringer, Mason County Historical Society executive director, said as a visitor walks the through the exhibit area, room lighting will increasingly dim and the room temperature will cool to mimic the change that happened as the story unfolds.
The visitor is introduced to the people and boats they will follow through the exhibit. A map shows the lake wave heights with the area between the Sable Points at the center of the worst of it and notes the location of 22 vessels caught on the lake that day.
“That’s one of the reasons it’s a big exhibit for us. It has a strong local (connection),” Berringer said.
The Anna C. Minch and the William B. Davock sank that day, with all hands lost.
Nineteen of the 21-member crew of the Novadoc grounded off Little Sable Point were rescued by a fish tug out of Pentwater after spending a harrowing night aboard the wrecked vessel. One portion of the exhibit features a porthole video of a Novadoc wheelsman telling his first-person story of that experience. Two crewmembers were lost when washed overboard. After some salvage, the abandoned vessel remains in shallow water, though evidence of it above the surface has been erased over time.
The Ludington carferry the City of Flint was purposely grounded off the Stearns Park beach to save it by its captain after it missed entering the pierheads.
A centerpiece of the exhibit is an interactive station where the visitor can take a wheel staring at screen simulating the broken glass of the William B. Davock’s pilot house looking out at massive, rolling, disorganized waves as rain streams down. It helps one get a feel for the wildness of the storm, Berringer said. A wind machine yet to be installed will blow cooled air at you as you watch with instructions to save the crew and ship.
Another station features the City of Flint’s predicament. A photo shows the breeches buoy deployed. Two crewmembers were taken ashore before that rescue attempt was abandoned. The remaining crew and four passengers stayed on board until after the storm subsided. Above the exhibit, the Ludington Coast Guard station’s breeches buoy, thought to be the one in the picture, is displayed.
Flip-books illustrate the theories of how the Minch and the Davock met their fate.
The Minch broke in half. Harmsen said it is one of only four Great Lakes freighters known to have suffered that fate. The others being the Edmund Fitzgerald, the Carl Bradley and the Daniel Morrell.
Valerie VanHeest, a diver and museum exhibit designer, designed The Armistice Day Storm exhibit as she did the other PLMM exhibit. Berringer calls her a good friend of the museum.
The Armistice Day Storm exhibit ends with a memorial listing the names of the sailors lost that day above a three-dimensional bathymetric display of the lake bottom showing the approximate locations of where the Minch, Novadoc and Davock were lost and the City of Flint beached.
Finally, visitors will be able to sit in a submarine station and watch videos taken from that same perspective for the exhibit of the wrecks of the Minch, the Davock and the Novadoc. VanHeest, working with the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association she co-founded, dove the wrecks and filmed them to simulate what those in the sub would see.
“It really shows the quality of work in the museum dealing with the preservation of history of the area,” Berringer said.
Harmsen said he doesn’t yet have a favorite part of the exhibit.
“It’s all so new,” he said.
Berringer said she finds the map featuring wave heights and locations of 22 boats affected by the storm, showing the local area as its epicenter, to be her favorite part of the exhibit so far.
“It tells an amazing story that needed to be told of our area,” she said of the exhibit. “It gives you chills to read the story.”
The exhibit was included in the original plans for the museum and has been in the works for four years with intensity picking up this past year with design, layout, proofreading and building taking place.
Much of the exhibit is in place and available for viewing Saturday. The actual opening of the finished exhibit will be Nov. 11.