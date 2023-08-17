HELP Ministry’s start as an organization was with a simple verse in the Old Testament, Deuteronomy 4:29:
“But if from there you seek the Lord your God, you will find him if you see him with all your heart and with all your soul.”
It’s that verse that helped to inspire Gene McClellan to start HELP Ministry, and this Saturday it will celebrate 25 years of trying to fill gaps where other organizations or social services can’t.
HELP Ministry is hosting an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at its location at 910 E. Tinkham Ave. to share with the public a little bit more about the multi-denominational mission work. The ministry started more than 25 years ago with McClellan’s morning devotion.
“It just dawned on me, with all that, I never sought God. It just crushed me,” McClellan said. “I would continue to study, and it spoke to my heart about God’s heart and highlight in. I then decided to go back and review what I highlighted. God wants us to love him above all things and my neighbors as ourself.
“I was beginning to understand what it meant to love God.”
McClellan approached his church about the possibility of starting the ministry, but he was rejected. He admitted it was a big program, and he presented the idea to the Mason County Ministerial Association. The pastors and more approved the idea.
The idea developed in 1996 and eventually, in 1998, HELP Ministry was born. The organization helps to provide furniture; appliances; household goods; help with rent, utilities, and medical bills; and transportation for medical purposes to families in need. The organization takes monetary donations from the community as well as gently used furniture, appliances, and household goods.
Current Executive Director Larry Lange said he is looking forward to the open house. As McClellan, his family and many of the founders of HELP Ministry return, Lange said he will speak about where the ministry headed. And, it invited many of its past clients back, too.
“We want them to share their stories on it helped them and hopefully progressed,” he said. “We’re interested in those kind of stories. It’s kind of a clap on the back (for the ministry).”
McClellan clearly recalls HELP’s first referral. McClellan, the organization’s first executive director, handled was where a woman from Scottville had a leaking toilet. McClelllan said he checked out the situation, realized a 99-cent gasket was needed to seal the seat, and he replaced it.
The early days of HELP Inc had an office at Community Church with a warehouse — basically a volunteered barn — as a distribution center, said Kathy Bromley, who volunteered as a services coordinator for 17 years before leaving her position less than two years ago.
“I had a passion for people. This is a way that I found that I could serve my community. We do pick up a lot of the people that fall through the cracks,” Bromley said. “We do have a lot of agencies (and) a lot of that is regulated by criteria. They have to meet or fit into a certain set of criteria. At HELP, we don’t have that. Sometimes, we can step in when someone else can’t even though the need is still there.”
It was through someone at Epworth that the current location of HELP was established, McClellan said. The Epworth resorter bought the location, then resold it to the ministry. Within five months, the building was paid off. Part of having that interdenominational faith, though, is what really impressed people.
“A man was dying of cancer, and he wanted his living room painted so his kids could meet there after his funeral and celebrate his life,” McClellan said. “Myself and three others from different churches went to paint his living room. After we were done, we got a chance to talk to him and where we were from. He was amazed. He had never heard of churches working together.”
The collaboration of the county’s churches comes through in this weekend’s MAD, or Make A Difference, Ride, a various distance bicycle ride that is used as a fundraiser for the operations of HELP Ministry. Whatever is gathered in donations is then doubled by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. The various area denominations collect funds to support the ministry. Because of that fundraiser, that opens the ministry up in terms of the work it can do from other donations, Lange said.
“We can come out and tell you that if you enter a donation of $100 to a program, every penny goes to that program,” Lange said. “That’s a pretty powerful tool.”
What has also become powerful is the collaboration between HELP Ministry with other non-profit organizations and agencies all aiming to assist those in need, Lange said. What began when the COVID-19 pandemic with assisting veterans was in full swing has flowered into something where various entities are now chipping in to assist people with bigger needs that one agency or organization could do on its own.
“The more they happened, the better the conversation,” Lange said. “Right now, we have four or five projects that are in one stage or another being worked on. They are bigger dollar ones such as wells. We’re pretty excited about that collaboration.”
Both McClellan and Lange praised the volunteers that HELP Ministry has relied upon over the years. There are currently 70 to 80 volunteers that have an active role, and both said HELP Ministry continues to stick with its faith-based roots.
“Much of the assistance that we get is simply their prayers,” Lange said. “We feel that every day when feel the coincidences. Other people call them God moments. It makes me realize and appreciate the work done by the volunteers in the community. The county is such a giving, caring community. I’m lucky to call Ludington my hometown.”