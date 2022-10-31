The Mason-Lake chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) donated Avon products to show appreciation for teachers at Ludington Area Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The donation was made to show appreciation for the teachers. MARSP woks to advocate for public school educators in a nonpartisan way. There are 80 chapters in Michigan, and the Mason-Lake chapter includes more than 300 members. The association has been operating for 70 years.
