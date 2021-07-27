The Ludington City Council on Monday voiced its support for a railroad company’s aim to overhaul its Ludington yard and a line from Baldwin to Grand Rapids using a federal grant.
The city’s support for the grant will give Marquette Rail LLC a leg-up in the “hypercompetitive” selection process, said Jerry Vest, senior vice president of government and industry affairs for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Inc., which owns Marquette Rail.
“Demonstration of such support could easily mean the difference of securing and not securing a grant,” Vest said.
The City of Ludington bears no financial obligation as a result of the endorsement, but it will help apply for and administer the grant.
Marquette Rail is seeking to rebuild its rail yard west of Pere Marquette Highway, known as Ludington yard. All rails there were made before 1930, according to a report by the company, and about 20,000 feet of track are out of service.
“It’s really past its intended useful life,” said Charles Hunter, assistant vice president of government affairs for Genesee & Wyoming. “I like to say they’re fully depreciated.”
Most of the rail in the Ludington yard weighs 75 pounds per yard, but over the decades, heavier cars have demanded at least 115 pounds per yard as an industry standard, Hunter said.
Salt produced by Occidental Chemical Corporation — better known as OxyChem — the yard’s largest customer, has also deteriorated the rails, he said.
On the track from Baldwin to Grand Rapids, upgrades aim to do away with “scattered slow orders,” which could shave two hours off each round trip, save fuel and reduce wear on the trains, according to the company’s report.
The track to Grand Rapids is jointed rail, where segments of rail are bolted together with plates, introducing weak points, Hunter said. This would be replaced with welded, continuous rail.
The two projects are estimated to cost $11,579,000, with Marquette Rail contributing 50 percent of the funds.
The Ludington yard overhaul is expected to cost more than $7 million, with upgrades from Baldwin to Grand Rapids coming in at nearly $4.5 million.
Provided the company secures the grant, the work could take two-and-a-half years, Hunter said.
Next, the city will negotiate a development agreement with the company, establishing “who does what and for what” in the application and administration process, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
Grant funds would come from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program, which funds upgrades to short-line and regional railroads.
The government is expected to announce this year’s round of funding in the next couple of months, Vest said. The winners may be announced before the end of this year, he said.
Unlike a similar instance where the city helped Lake Michigan Carferry secure a grant to replace its docks, Genesee & Wyoming’s consulting firm, AECOM, would serve as the administrator of the project, rather than the city, according to Foster.
“We will have additional administrative work going forward,” Foster said, adding that having large, experienced firms involved will make for “a much smoother process.”
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said it’s “really reaffirming” that Genesee & Wyoming is revamping its Ludington operations.
“It hopefully shows that they’re willing to stay in our communities and still do business,” she said.
OxyChem wrote to the council in support of the grant application.
OxyChem’s salt, called calcium chloride, is produced using waste brine from Manistee-based Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, another large Marquette Rail customer that wrote to support the grant.